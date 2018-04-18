 CBN injects fresh $210m into Forex market — Nigeria Today
CBN injects fresh $210m into Forex market

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has again injected 210 million dollars into the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market in continuation of its intervention in the sector. A statement by Mr Isaac Okorafor, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the intervention was to enable market operators meet the requests of customers. Giving a breakdown of the figures he said CBN offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market.

