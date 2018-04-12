CBN lifts forex market with $210m — Nigeria Today

CBN lifts forex market with $210m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has injected $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market. The forex injection was in line with its desire to ensure that forex is available for customers’ needs in various segments of the market. According to the figures obtained from the CBN, the bank offered $100 million to authorised […]

The post CBN lifts forex market with $210m appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

