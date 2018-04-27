 CBN pegs daily mobile transactions at N100,000 - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CBN pegs daily mobile transactions at N100,000 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

CBN pegs daily mobile transactions at N100,000
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pegged maximum daily transactions through mobile phone- Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)— at N100,000. The implementation of the policy starts June 1. Due to absence of set rules on USSD
CBN to begin Implementation of USSD framework June 1Financial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.