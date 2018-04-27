CBN pegs daily mobile transactions at N100,000 - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

CBN pegs daily mobile transactions at N100,000 – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
CBN pegs daily mobile transactions at N100,000
The Nation Newspaper
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pegged maximum daily transactions through mobile phone- Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)— at N100,000. The implementation of the policy starts June 1. Due to absence of set rules on USSD …
CBN to begin Implementation of USSD framework June 1
