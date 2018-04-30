CBN raises 2018 money supply growth forecast to 10.98% - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CBN raises 2018 money supply growth forecast to 10.98% – Vanguard
CBN raises 2018 money supply growth forecast to 10.98%
Vanguard
•Retains Monetary targeting for 2018/2019 •N998bn inflow to aggravate excess liquidity in interbank. Babajide Komolafe. THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week released its Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Guidelines for the 2018 and …
I & E Forex Window One Year After
