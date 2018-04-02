CBN recommends corporate bonds to finance houses - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CBN recommends corporate bonds to finance houses – Vanguard
Vanguard
CBN recommends corporate bonds to finance houses
Vanguard
THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has recommended corporate bond issuance to finance houses (FHs) as a strategy for tackling the challenge of paucity of funds confronting the subsector. Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department …
