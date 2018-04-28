CBN sets daily limit of mobile transfer at N100,000 - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

CBN sets daily limit of mobile transfer at N100,000 – NAIJA.NG
|
NAIJA.NG
|
CBN sets daily limit of mobile transfer at N100,000
NAIJA.NG
The CBN has announced the maximum transfer that any customer can make from their mobile phones. – The director, banking and payment system of CBN, Dipo Fatokun who made the announcement said the maximum transfer is N100,000. – Fatokun noted that the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!