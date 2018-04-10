CBN to finalise creation of N500bn fund for local manufacturers — Nigeria Today

CBN to finalise creation of N500bn fund for local manufacturers
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is in the process of finalising the creation of a N500 billion fund with the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) to assist local manufacturers interested in non-oil exports. Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN, disclosed this on Monday at the ongoing seminar for finance correspondents and business editors in Uyo, Akwa Ibom…
