CBN To Raise Standards With Open Banking System — Nigeria Today

CBN To Raise Standards With Open Banking System

As the banking system moves to deliver quality services to consumers in the 21st century driven by new technological advancements, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared its interest in Open Banking System (OBS) which grants bank customers easy access to their data and opening the financial system to applications and other services. This […]

The post CBN To Raise Standards With Open Banking System appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

