Cboe Exchange Wants to Lower Its Bitcoin Futures Prices — Nigeria Today

Cboe Exchange Wants to Lower Its Bitcoin Futures Prices
The CBOE plans to lower the minimum price change for its bitcoin futures contracts from $10 to $5, according to a newly published letter.
