CCTV of man and woman 'stealing' dog leads to three arrests - Belfast Live — Nigeria Today

CCTV of man and woman ‘stealing’ dog leads to three arrests – Belfast Live
Belfast Live
CCTV of man and woman 'stealing' dog leads to three arrests
Police have arrested three people after a distressed owner shared footage of her dog's apparent 'theft' in Co Down. The expectant mum said her unusual mixed breed pooch somehow escaped the yard and wandered into Kilkeel alone around 4.30pm on Thursday …
