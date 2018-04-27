CCTV shows the Moment a Man Who Bowed to Pray Died on Spot, & Never Stood up (Video) — Nigeria Today

CCTV shows the Moment a Man Who Bowed to Pray Died on Spot, & Never Stood up (Video)

A Video which has gone viral on social media captured the moment an elderly man died in the middle of a bow while praying in Jordan. Arab media sources report that the incident took place at a mosque in the northern Aghwar region of the Irbid governorate.

In the CCTV footage, the old man can be seen standing in the front row amongst other worshipers, when he suddenly falls to the ground and remains in a bow.

He remains motionless for minutes in this position till the end of the prayer.

After making their salaams, two men to his right and left pull him upright.

Other worshippers can be seen flocking to his side and trying to revive him to no avail.

