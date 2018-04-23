CDC’s PulseNet tracks bad lettuce, eggs, or unknown source of foodborne illness — Nigeria Today

CDC’s PulseNet tracks bad lettuce, eggs, or unknown source of foodborne illness

The CDC’s PulseNet uses DNA fingerprinting to identify bacteria sources of food-borne illness outbreaks. With labs in every state and territory, PulseNet also traces bacteria in recreational water, pets, rodents, reptiles, and animal feed.

