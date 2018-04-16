 CDQ Cuts His Dreadlocks (See Before And After Pictures) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CDQ Cuts His Dreadlocks (See Before And After Pictures)

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian indigenous rapper, CDQ has cut off his trademark dreadlocks in photos he recently shared. The artiste says he’s going back to being a “Mama’s Boy”.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Here’s an old photo of CDQ, and new photos of him. Which look do you prefer?

Source – Nairaland

The post CDQ Cuts His Dreadlocks (See Before And After Pictures) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.