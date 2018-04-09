 CDQ Exposes Custom Officers Who Took Him To ATM Machine To Collect Bribe — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment

Indigenous rapper CDQ took to his instagram page to expose some Nigerian custom officers who took him to an ATM machine to collect bribe.

See screenshots below:

