CDQ Shares His Ugly Experience With Custom Officers (Watch Video) — Nigeria Today

CDQ Shares His Ugly Experience With Custom Officers (Watch Video)

Nigerian Rapper, CDQ has narrated his recent unpleasant ordeal in the hands of Custom officers on the road to a show in Ibadan.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to explain how the custom officers made his car got hit from behind by a heavy truck, how they shot sporadically at his vehicle bursting his vehicle tyres and how they eventually drove him to the ATM point at the end.

Here is the rapper’s shocking experience below;

What baffles me the most is that they asked me stop right on d express in the middle of the night with guns in mufti and a trailer coming behind hit my car yet as I was trying to escape d trailer to avoid more damages the customs started shooting and my car front tyre got busted I mean it was horrible… something terrible could have happened… I’ve never seen people been so inhuman in my life after messing my car up they still followed us close to the show venue in Ibadan and asked my manager to come down from d vehicle to withdraw money for them at d atm machine after collecting all the cash with him initially… Their vehicle number was CS207 at Ibadan toll-gate.



The post CDQ Shares His Ugly Experience With Custom Officers (Watch Video) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

