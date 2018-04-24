Cee-C Receives a Two Million Naira Reward from Fans - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Cee-C Receives a Two Million Naira Reward from Fans – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Cee-C Receives a Two Million Naira Reward from Fans
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Following the conclusion of the BBNaija season two show, housemate, Cee-C, who to the surprise of so many, emerged second, have been rewarded by fans. http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. This is coming after the ex housemate was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!