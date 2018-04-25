Cee-C steps out looking posh with her Gucci bag in Lagos (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Cee-C steps out looking posh with her Gucci bag in Lagos (Photos)





Big Brother Naija 1st runner up, Cee-C stepped out in Lagos recently looking all posh and all in all black and purple accessories.

The beauty, for her first media round with DSTV, rocked an all black ensemble with an extravagant looking purple coloured Gucci bag to accessorize.

She also made sure to slay – face wise – as her face beat was looking all shades of fleek, with her signature lashes but this time was quite modest.

The lovely has since been garnering a quite impressive amount of followers on her social media page, even more than other housemates who seemed to be more ‘liked’ than her.





Well, she breeds drama and Nigerians want drama… so it’s only natural that they follow ‘drama’ but it just might be nothing but pure love too…

See her new photos below:

