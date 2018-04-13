Cee-C’s Family Reacts To Video Of Her Talking About How She Caused Her Best-Friend’s Death — Nigeria Today

Cee-C’s Family Reacts To Video Of Her Talking About How She Caused Her Best-Friend’s Death
Few hours ago Big brother niaja housemate Cee-C made a shocking revelation in a viral video of how she caused the death of her best-friend during her school days. Cee-C’s elder sister who is currently managing her social media pages has now reacted and called out Instagram blogger, Instablogja to take down the video: […]
The post Cee-C’s Family Reacts To Video Of Her Talking About How She Caused Her Best-Friend’s Death appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!