Celeb Living! Folu Storms takes us on a Thrilling Ride into Mr P’s Life in this New Show | BN TV — Nigeria Today

Celeb Living! Folu Storms takes us on a Thrilling Ride into Mr P’s Life in this New Show | BN TV

Ever wondered what’s inside Mr P’s house? MTV Base VJ, Folu Storms takes us on a thrilling ride into the life of the musician in this new show called ‘Celeb Living’. It shows us what it’s really like to live like a celebrity. Watch ﻿

The post Celeb Living! Folu Storms takes us on a Thrilling Ride into Mr P’s Life in this New Show | BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

