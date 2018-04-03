 Celebrate Winnie's legacy by fighting patriarchy – Bathabile Dlamini - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Celebrate Winnie’s legacy by fighting patriarchy – Bathabile Dlamini – Citizen

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Celebrate Winnie's legacy by fighting patriarchy – Bathabile Dlamini
Citizen
SOUTH AFRICA – Date Unknown: Former President Nelson Mandela and his wife, Winnie Madikizela Mandela. (Photo by Gallo Images/Media24 Archives). Dlamini saluted the late freedom fighter for her unrivalled role and life-long dedication to the struggle
We were not brave enough to make Mam' Winnie president: Bathabile DlaminiSowetanLIVE Sunday World
Bathabile Dlamini pays tribute to #WinnieMandelaIndependent Online
SA will wait a long time for 'lioness' like Winnie – ANCWLNews24

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.