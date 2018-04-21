Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Dismisses Arsenal Speculation — Nigeria Today

Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Dismisses Arsenal Speculation

Brendan Rodgers has said there is “nothing in” links to him replacing Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

The Gunners boss announced on Friday that he would be leaving at the end of the season, after managing the North London club for 22 years.

Rodger’s Celtic are ten points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, however the former Liverpool coach has insisted that he is happy in Glasgow.

“There is always a lot of speculation around – I have three years left on my contract here, I am very happy,” Rodgers told reporters.

“There is always going to be speculation because with Arsene leaving there has to be names put in the hat. I have a number of years left as a manager. I am 45, I probably look a lot older but, 45, and I’m enjoying my position here. It’s a huge privilege for me to manage Celtic. It’s a huge club with pressure and that’s all I concentrate on.

“Arsenal is a fantastic club, very much similar to Celtic in terms of the traditions and values it has as a club, you can’t deny that. It’s a fantastic club but, for me, my only focus is on Celtic and doing the very best I can for them.”

The post Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers Dismisses Arsenal Speculation appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

