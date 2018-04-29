Celtic rout Rangers to win Scottish title again - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Celtic rout Rangers to win Scottish title again – Vanguard
Vanguard
Celtic rout Rangers to win Scottish title again
Celtic hammered arch Glasgow rivals Rangers 5-0 as they secured a seventh successive Scottish title with an emphatic Old Firm victory on Sunday. We have won the league again, fly the flag! #Magnificen7 pic.twitter.com/V86llL0rn3. — Celtic Football …
