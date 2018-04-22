Centre discharges 120 VVF patients in Jigawa — Nigeria Today

Centre discharges 120 VVF patients in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Ministry of Health said no fewer than 120 patients of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) were discharged from VVF Centre in Jahun local government area of the state.

The ministry’s spokesman, Malam Musa Aliyu, made this known to newsmen in Dutse on Sunday.

Aliyu said the victims were discharged on Thursday after they underwent surgery performed by the Médecins Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian organisation operating in the state.

Newsmen recalled that the organization had treated and discharged 296 VVF patients from the centre in July 2017.

He explained that at the occasion, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari, congratulated the patients for their discharge and eventual reunion with their families.

The spokesman added that Zakari also called on members of the society to show love and support to the patients.

In his remarks, the VVF Surgeon, Dr Geert Morren, stressed the need for more effort to eradicate fistula problem in Nigeria.

“The commissioner also appreciated the efforts of the organisation in renewing the lives of the patients by successfully performing the surgeries on them,” the spokesman said.

Aliyu also told newsmen that Alhaji Lawan Dahiru, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, said the patients would be trained to acquire skills in order to promote self-reliance among them.

He added that the training would ease the psychological trauma and stigmatisation they may experience after discharge.

The Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN) had on July 22, 2017, said that no fewer than 1.2 million women and girls were suffering from Obstetric Fistula (VVF) in the country.

Malam Musa Isa, the Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, said this in Dutse during the graduation of 108 rehabilitated obstetric fistula patients in the state.

Isa said that the foundation had from 2014 to 2017, rehabilitated a total of 408 VVF patients in the state.

He explained that obstetric fistula is a devastating condition brought about by child birth injury caused when a woman suffers prolonged or difficult labour, without obtaining the right medical attention.

NAN

