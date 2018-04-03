C'Games: Edwards begs IAAF to represent Nigeria - The Punch — Nigeria Today

C’Games: Edwards begs IAAF to represent Nigeria – The Punch
|
C'Games: Edwards begs IAAF to represent Nigeria
The Punch
Former Britain's high jumper Mike Edwards has said he is still waiting for IAAF to inform him that he could represent Nigeria at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Edwards, who won the British indoor title in February, had his request …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!