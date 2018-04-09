 C'Games: Five Nigerians reach athletics finals - The Punch — Nigeria Today
C'Games: Five Nigerians reach athletics finals – The Punch

C'Games: Five Nigerians reach athletics finals
The Punch
Seye Ogunlewe and Enoch Adegoke on Sunday qualified for the final of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games men's 100m. In the women category, the country's representatives Jennifer Madu, Isoken Igbinosun and Joy Udo-Gabriel lost in the semi-finals
