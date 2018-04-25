Chameleon Gives Up On Life And Becomes Mamba Snack [Video] — Nigeria Today

Chameleon Gives Up On Life And Becomes Mamba Snack [Video]

Look, everyone has those days.

All you want to do is curl up in a ball, pull up the covers and remain in bed for the day.

Alas, there are things to do and bills to pay, so we put on a brave face and soldier on.

Not this chameleon in the Kruger Park, though, who had obviously decided to throw in the towel on this journey called life.

Here’s what Casper Badenhorst, who filmed the encounter, had to say via Traveller24:

While driving with his family they came upon the chameleon in the road and stopped to show it to his children. “While we were looking at it, I noticed that it had black spots which appeared and disappeared on various parts of its body,” Badenhorst tells Latest Sightings. “As it stopped in the middle of the road, a snake came out of the grass, slithered towards it and after looking at it for a few seconds, picked up the chameleon and slithered off with the chameleon in its mouth, disappearing into the grass next to the road.”

The chameleon may have already been bitten by the mamba before the camera started rolling, but we’ll never know:

We feel you, verkleurmannetjie.

Just remember to Always Look on the Bright Side of Life…

[source:traveller24]

