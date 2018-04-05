Champions League: Attack on Manchester City bus by Liverpool fans is fine, nice feeling – De Bruyne - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Attack on Manchester City bus by Liverpool fans is fine, nice feeling – De Bruyne – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Champions League: Attack on Manchester City bus by Liverpool fans is fine, nice feeling – De Bruyne
Daily Post Nigeria
Belgian midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, has defended Liverpool fans after Manchester City bus was attacked as they arrived for their Champions League quarter final first leg on Wednesday evening. Manchester City now have a difficult task at hand after …
City can rescue QF tie at Etihad, insists De Bruyne
De Bruyne: Overturning 3-0 deficit 'difficult' but 'not impossible' for Man City
Kevin De Bruyne on Man City's hostile welcome at Anfield: 'It happens'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!