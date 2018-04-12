 Champions League: Gerrard, Owen react to Ronaldo's last-minute penalty against Juventus - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Champions League: Gerrard, Owen react to Ronaldo’s last-minute penalty against Juventus – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Champions League: Gerrard, Owen react to Ronaldo's last-minute penalty against Juventus
Daily Post Nigeria
BT Sport analysts, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen, have praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his composure to score a last-gasp penalty against Juventus, to seal Real Madrid's qualification for the Champions League semi-finals. After a lengthy delay, during
Ronaldo hailed by Gerrard, Owen for scoring pressure penaltyPulse Nigeria
Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard makes David De Gea claim – Rio Ferdinand reacts brilliantlyDaily Star
Revealed: Liverpool's huge summer transfer targetsBirmingham Live
SportsJOE.ie –Metro –Teamtalk.com –Tribal Football
all 28 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.