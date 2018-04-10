Champions League:  Injury knocks out Alaba, Vidal — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Injury knocks out Alaba, Vidal

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will be heading into the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla on Wednesday without David Alaba and Arturo Vidal. Interestingly the Jupp Heynckes led side are going into Wednesday’s clash with a 2-1 advantage earned at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Alaba was in action in the 6-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund on March 31 leading while Vifsl had to be replaced after 36 minutes in Seville.

“Jerome is free of any problems,” Heynckes told reporters on Tuesday. “He has been training very well.

“David has been almost at full capacity, but he has not been able to train with the team for the past few days, so I think it’s better to do some more training sessions and maybe on Saturday he will be ready for action.

“Arturo is doing very well; maybe he will be able to train with the team again on Thursday.”

Arjen Robben only featured as a substitute in the first leg, but is likely to start at the Allianz Arena and Heynckes spoke glowingly of the Dutchman at his news conference.

“When he did not play from the beginning in Sevilla, as the media, you speculated,” Heynckes said.

“Then he could rest and train well – on Saturday you saw a Robben full of desire and with fitness levels like five years ago.

“On the one hand he’s an absolutely top professional, but he’s also saved himself the pleasure of playing football, which is at the heart of his life. He does it with passion.

“Players like him and Franck Ribery know that this is a phase in which we have to be absolutely perfect, physically, mentally and emotionally. I am very confident for tomorrow.”

