 Champions League: Messi inferior to Ronaldo – Ex-Barca player, Alexander Hleb - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Champions League: Messi inferior to Ronaldo – Ex-Barca player, Alexander Hleb – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Champions League: Messi inferior to Ronaldo – Ex-Barca player, Alexander Hleb
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Barcelona star, Alexander Hleb, has said that Lionel Messi is inferior to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of leadership and coming out brighter in difficult times. Hleb was Messi's former Barcelona team-mate. He spoke out in the wake of this week
Barcelona Boss Valverde Concedes Lionel Messi Remains 'Sad & Low' Following Champions League ExitSports Illustrated
So, Messi can be cagedThe Nation Newspaper
Barcelona have released stunning new images of the redevelopment of the Nou Camp.Daily Mail
Express.co.uk –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Star –Manchester Evening News
all 126 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.