Champions League: Real Madrid snatch comeback win in Munich — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Real Madrid snatch comeback win in Munich

Holders Real Madrid came from a goal down to snatch a precious 2-1 victory at wasteful Bayern Munich on Wednesday The result means the defending champions carry a considerable advantage into their Champions League semifinal second leg in Spain. Real, eyeing a third straight title, needed a 44th-minute equaliser by Marcelo against the run of play to cancel out Joshua Kimmich’s opener after Bayern, chasing three trophies this season, had missed a hatful of chances. A perfect break allowed Real substitute Marco Asensio to beat Sven Ulreich with a fine effort and grab the winner in the 57th minute.

