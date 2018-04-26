 Champions League: Real Madrid snatch comeback win in Munich — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Champions League: Real Madrid snatch comeback win in Munich

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Holders Real Madrid came from a goal down to snatch a precious 2-1 victory at wasteful Bayern Munich on Wednesday The result means the defending champions carry a considerable advantage into their Champions League semifinal second leg in Spain. Real, eyeing a third straight title, needed a 44th-minute equaliser by Marcelo against the run of play to cancel out Joshua Kimmich’s opener after Bayern, chasing three trophies this season, had missed a hatful of chances. A perfect break allowed Real substitute Marco Asensio to beat Sven Ulreich with a fine effort and grab the winner in the 57th minute.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.