Champions League Results: Liverpool Eliminate Man City, Barcelona Humbled In Rome — Nigeria Today

Champions League Results: Liverpool Eliminate Man City, Barcelona Humbled In Rome

Liverpool marched into the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory at Etihad Stadium that confirmed a 5-1 aggregate triumph over Manchester City.

On a fraught and energy-sapping evening, the home side reduced their three-goal deficit from the first leg within two minutes of kick-off through Gabriel Jesus, before Bernardo Silva struck the post and Leroy Sane had an effort disallowed.

But Mohamed Salah killed City’s hopes of a comeback when, 11 minutes into the second half, he punished City’s hesitant defending to chip in a decisive away goal while Roberto Firmino put the icing on the cake when he slotted home a second. So the Reds progress to the competition’s last four for the first time in a decade and await Friday’s semi-final draw with huge anticipation. Elsewhere, Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in stunning fashion as a superb performance from AS Roma powered the Italians to a 3-0 victory on Tuesday night at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, earning passage to the semi-finals. The Italians dominated throughout and were fully deserving of the win both in the match and the aggregate, which ended level 4-4 with Roma owning the away goal tiebreaker. It was Barcelona’s poorest display of the season, above all in defence as the visitors were overwhelmed and outplayed at every turn by the home side. But full credit belongs to Roma, who put forth a masterclass and achieved a comeback that will long live in Champions League lore.

