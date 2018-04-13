Champions League: Roma send message to Salah after drawing Liverpool - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Roma send message to Salah after drawing Liverpool – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Champions League: Roma send message to Salah after drawing Liverpool
Daily Post Nigeria
AS Roma have sent a message to Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, after the Champions League draw that pitted the Italian side against the Jurgen Klopp's side. Salah moved to Roma to try and reinvent himself after a disastrous spell with Chelsea and it …
Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp wary of 'fantastic' Roma amid echoes of 1984 final
Liverpool vs. Roma gives us romance, Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich is royalty
Jurgen Klopp: I didn't think 'Yipee Roma' after Champions League draw
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!