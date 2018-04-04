Champions League: Why Ronaldo is on same level with Pele, Maradona – Buffon - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Why Ronaldo is on same level with Pele, Maradona – Buffon – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Champions League: Why Ronaldo is on same level with Pele, Maradona – Buffon
Daily Post Nigeria
Juventus goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has likened Real Madrid's star, Cristiano Ronaldo to Pele and Diego Maradona. He stated this after the Champoins League match between his side and Madrid, on Tuesday night, at Allianz Stadium, Italy. Ronaldo scored …
Gianluigi Buffon: 'Incredible' Cristiano Ronaldo like Pele, Diego Maradona
Buffon: Ronaldo Comparable With Pele, Maradona & Messi!
Gianluigi Buffon Compares Cristiano Ronaldo To Diego Maradona And Pele
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!