Champions Plateau United leave it late to hold Heartland as Rivers United peg back MFM FC - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

Champions Plateau United leave it late to hold Heartland as Rivers United peg back MFM FC – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)



SCORE NIGERIA (blog) Champions Plateau United leave it late to hold Heartland as Rivers United peg back MFM FC

SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Heartland failed to record a big home win in their quest to stay up in the NPFL after champions Plateau United snatched a stoppage time equaliser in a rescheduled fixture today, while Rivers United held hosts MFM FC to a 1-1 draw. Heartland thus …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

