Championship Roundup: Wolves Win Championship Title As Sunderland Are Relegated For The Second Successive Season — Nigeria Today

Wolverhampton Wanderers sealed the EFL Championship title in style by dismantling relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers 4-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

On a day when the goals rattled in, Wolves won the division for the second time in 10 years, but there was misery for Sunderland who were relegated for the second straight season.

The playoff fight looks likely to go down to the wire with seven teams scrapping for the two remaining slots alongside Aston Villa, who beat managerless Ipswich Town 4-0, and whichever of Fulham and Cardiff City do not go up automatically.

Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over rivals Derby County means they need just four points from their final two games to secure a playoff slot but Bristol City’s chances were not helped by an extraordinary 5-5 draw with Hull City, a game they twice led by two goals but required an injury-time strike to salvage a point.

Brentford are well-placed to grab the final playoff slot after beating west London rivals Queens Park Rangers 2-1, a game in which they also missed a penalty.

At the other end Sunderland were relegated for the second consecutive season after Liam Boyce gave Burton Albion a late 2-1 victory that boosted their own survival hopes