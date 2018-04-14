CHAN Eagles receive N3m each — Nigeria Today

CHAN Eagles receive N3m each

Super Eagles players at the 2018 Africa Nations Championships reportedly have been paid N3m million each for their troubles at the tournament where they came second behind hosts Morocco.

The payment it was gathered was their share of the prize money from the tournament as well as the outstanding win bonus in the semi-final.

“The boys have been paid a total of just over three million Naira. This is their share of the prize money from the CHAN as well as the win bonus for their semi-final victory against Sudan,” SCORENigeria quoted NFF sources.

Against many odds, the home-based Eagles went all the way to the championship game, where they lost to hosts Morocco.

However, it was the best Nigeria performance in the competition after the country finished third in 2014 and were knocked out in the group stage in 2016.

