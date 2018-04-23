Charly Boy: Yusuf Buhari Is A Lazy Nigerian Youth — Nigeria Today

Charly Boy: Yusuf Buhari Is A Lazy Nigerian Youth

The Area father also too to twitter to lend his voice on the trending #Lazynigerianyouths. And you know what? This one is loud! See how loud it is below… Oh Charly!

President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments about Nigerian youths being lazy is still causing some ripples around social media.

It will be recalled that the president recently sparked controversy after he berated Nigerian youths for being ‘uneducated’ and ‘not ready to work’.

The President, while speaking during a panel discussion at the Commonwealth business forum in Westminster, London, expressed displeasure with youths in Nigeria because they were dependent on revenue from oil to survive.

After his statement, Nigerians from all walks of life who were really displeased with him, attacked the president on social media.

Chary Boy, known for his activism around Nigeria, has also joined in criticizing the president. This time, he decided to attack the president’s son, Yusuf. He made a post on Twitter insinuating that Yusuf is the real “lazy Nigerian youth”

