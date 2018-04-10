Check out Olu Okeowo cars in his Ikoyi garage — Nigeria Today

Check out Olu Okeowo cars in his Ikoyi garage

We’re curious about the fate of his seized Rolls-Royce.

Olu Okeowo is not only a noted real estate billionaire, he is also popularly known for his eye-whopping car collection. Do you know that the total value of Olu Okeowo cars are around ₦2 billion, if not more? Today, let’s break into this plush garage of this Nigerian mogul.

Rolls-Royce

Sir Olu Okeowo is a Rolls-Royce collector with 2 Ghosts and 4 Phantoms parked inside his new mansion in Ikoyi, Lagos.

His latest Rolls-Royce was bought late last year to commemorate the completion of his new 16-bedroom palace. It is said that the garage that keeps Sir Olu Okeowo’s colony of Rolls-Royce is fully air-conditioned. Not only that, these beasts are polished and washed at least once a week.

Bad news is that back in January, Nigeria Customs Service stormed his mansion and seized his Rolls-Royce because it is claimed that he failed to pay import duties on some of them. The video below is the footage taken by the NCS operatives when they checked his garage.

Video:

Bentley

Okeowo has got two extravagant Bentley models in his air-conditioned garage: 1 Bentley Continental GT and 1 Bentley Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase (EWB). Speaking of the latter, it is the 13th out of the 50 Bentley Mulsanne ever produced. Sir Olu Okeowo bought this special ₦200 million Bentley for himself on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

According to the British luxury car manufacturer, the Bentley Mulsanne EWB is “the most comfortable and luxurious car in the Mulsanne range […] and offers a first-class air-travel experience on the road.”

3. Land Rover Range Rover

Sir Olu Okeowo has a black Land Rover Range Rover Limited Edition in his garage. An “ordinary” Range Rover starts at $87,350 so this special machine must be a daylight robbery.

Mercedes G-Wagon​

The Mercedes G-Wagon is another extravagant item in Olu Okeowo astonishing collection. Its 2018 version is priced from $120,000 (₦43.2 million).

Cadillac Escalade Limited Edition

A Cadillac Escalade commands a price of around $76,000 (₦30,000,000), so how much is this businessman’s black beast? It certainly costs an arm and a leg.

All in all, we have counted a total of 11 extravagant cars in the garage of Sir Olu Okeowo, including:

2 Rolls-Royce Ghosts

4 Rolls-Royce Phantoms

1 Bentley Continental GT

1 Bentley Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase

1 Land Rover Range Rover Limited Edition​

1 Mercedes G-Wagon​

1 Cadillac Escalade Limited Edition

It is believed that Okeowo Ikoyi garage is only the tip of an iceberg of this property magnate’s car collection.

