Checking alarming migration of medical doctors - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Checking alarming migration of medical doctors – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Checking alarming migration of medical doctors

Guardian (blog)

There is anxiety over Nigerian doctors leaving town en masse. According to a recent report, Saudi Arabian officials interviewed in Abuja more than 200 medical personnel seeking placements in the Gulf nation. Observers have acknowledged that Nigeria …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest