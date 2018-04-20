Chef Muse Will Help Your Kids Find Their Cooking Muse At The 2018 GTBank Food And Drink Fair — Nigeria Today

Chef Muse Will Help Your Kids Find Their Cooking Muse At The 2018 GTBank Food And Drink Fair
Chef instructor, Muneera Tahir (Chef Muse) will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to help groom the chefs of the future. With a strong passion for cooking that started in her grandmother’s kitchen, Chef Muse’s went on to complete a Diploma in Cuisine and Patisserie at Red Dish Chronicles (RDC) in 2016. […]
