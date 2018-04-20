 Chef Muse Will Help Your Kids Find Their Cooking Muse At The 2018 GTBank Food And Drink Fair — Nigeria Today
Chef Muse Will Help Your Kids Find Their Cooking Muse At The 2018 GTBank Food And Drink Fair

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chef instructor, Muneera Tahir (Chef Muse) will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to help groom the chefs of the future. With a strong passion for cooking that started in her grandmother’s kitchen, Chef Muse’s went on to complete a Diploma in Cuisine and Patisserie at Red Dish Chronicles (RDC) in 2016. […]

