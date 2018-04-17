Chef Raphael Duntoye is coming back to GTBank Food and Drink Fair to tell you all about the Making of a Chef ... - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Chef Raphael Duntoye is coming back to GTBank Food and Drink Fair to tell you all about the Making of a Chef … – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Chef Raphael Duntoye is coming back to GTBank Food and Drink Fair to tell you all about the Making of a Chef …
BellaNaija
Internationally acclaimed Chef Patron of La Petite Maison will be at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair to facilitate a Masterclass on how to build a successful culinary career. Renowned for his lightness of touch and reverence for the best fresh …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!