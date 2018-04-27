Chelsea aim to put pressure on Spurs in top four chase - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Chelsea aim to put pressure on Spurs in top four chase – Vanguard
|
The Sun
|
Chelsea aim to put pressure on Spurs in top four chase
Vanguard
Chelsea have a golden opportunity to pile pressure on Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League when the Blues face struggling Swansea on Saturday. Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (2L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during …
Swansea vs Cheslea: Team news, kick-off time, likely line-ups, odds and stats from the Premier League clash
The Premier League weekend through the lens of XI players
Antonio Conte urges Chelsea to pile the pressure on Tottenham in race for the top four
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!