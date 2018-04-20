 Chelsea Beat Porto On Penalties To Reach UEFA Youth League Final — Nigeria Today
Chelsea Beat Porto On Penalties To Reach UEFA Youth League Final

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

Chelsea’s under-19s are through to the final of the UEFA Youth League after a penalty shootout victory over Porto in Nyon, Switzerland.

Chelsea had come through through knockout fixtures with Feyenoord and Real Madrid to reach the last four of the competition, while Porto got the better of Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea have now reached three UEFA Youth League finals in the last four years. After winning the competition in 2015 and 2016, they were denied a place in last season’s tournament because of the senior team’s failure to finish in the Premier League’s top four under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink.

A change in the rules means that Edwards’ side can still qualify for next season’s UEFA Youth League even if the first team finishes fifth in the Premier League, either by beating Barcelona in Monday’s final at Stade Colovray, or by emerging triumphant against Manchester United in the Premier League under-18 national final.

The Portuguese team appeared to be on their way to the final when Diogo Queiros and Joao Mario netted goals to overturn Chelsea’s opening strike, which was scored by Daishawn Redan.

Josh Grant equalised for the Blues with four minutes remaining to take the tie into a shootout but Porto had a chance to prevail after Charlie Brown and Reece James had missed their efforts from 12 yards.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was the hero, however, as he made a total of three saves to give the Under-19 squad at the West London outfit a place in Sunday’s final.

Barcelona advanced to the final later on Friday by holding off Manchester City 5-4.

MATCH FACTS 

Chelsea (3-4-3): Cumming; Sterling, Chalobah, Grant (c); James, Gallagher (Lamptey 82), McCormick, Castillo; Hudson-Odoi, Redan (Brown 69), St Clair

Substitutes not used: Bulka (GK); Guehi, McEachran, Colley, Uwakwe

Coach: Joe Edwards

Scorers: Redan 29; Grant 87

Booked: Chalobah, Gallagher

Porto (4-4-2): Costa; Lamba, Queiros, Justiniano, Leite; Romario, Rui Pires, Cassama (c) (Estrela 64), Bessa; Irala (Maleck 89), Queta (Joao Mario 80)

Substitutes not used: Silva (GK); Lameira, Fidelis, Lopes

Coach: Joao Brandao

Scorers: Queiros 40; Joao Mario 81

Booked: Queiros

PENALTY SHOOT-OUT

St Clair (Chelsea) – SCORED 1-0

Estrela (Porto) – SCORED 1-1

Brown (Chelsea) – SAVED 1-1

Leite (Porto) – SAVED 1-1

McCormick (Chelsea) – SCORED 2-1

Lamba (Porto) – SCORED 2-2

Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – SCORED 3-2

Maleck (Porto) – SCORED 3-3

James (Chelsea) – SAVED 3-3

Rui Pires (Porto) – SAVED 3-3

Chalobah (Chelsea) – SCORED 4-3

Queiros (Porto) – SCORED 4-4

Castillo (Chelsea) – SCORED 5-4

Bessa (Porto) – SAVED 5-4

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (Serbia)  

