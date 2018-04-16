Chelsea Nominate Moses For Player Of The Year Award - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Nominate Moses For Player Of The Year Award – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Chelsea Nominate Moses For Player Of The Year Award
Concise News
Premier League side Chelsea on Monday nominated Nigeria forward Victor Moses for the club's Player of the Year award. The Super Eagles winger has Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Willian and 26 other players to contend with for the accolade. The Nigerian has …
Moses, Others Up For Chelsea Player Of The Year Award
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!