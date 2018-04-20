Chelsea Ordered To Pay £2.5m To Exeter City For Ethan Ampadu — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Ordered To Pay £2.5m To Exeter City For Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea have been ordered to pay a £2.5m compensation fee to Exeter City following midfielder Ethan Ampadu’s move to the club last summer.

The two teams were unable to agree a fee when the 17-year old moved to Stamford Bridge in July last summer.\

Ethan Ampadu, already a Wales international aged 17, came through Exeter’s academy but moved to Stamford Bridge last summer. He has made seven appearances for the Chelsea senior team, including as a substitute in the 3-1 Premier League win over Huddersfield in December.

As a youth player, the defensive midfielder’s transfer fee was set by a tribunal, with the ruling handed down on Friday.

Exeter are guaranteed to receive £1.3m based on a transfer fee plus international and first-team appearances already made.

The fee will rise to £2.5m depending on Ampadu’s first-team appearances, with Exeter also entitled to receive a 20 per cent sell-on-fee should he leave Chelsea.

A Professional Football Compensation Committee statement read: “Chelsea Football Club should pay Exeter City an initial net fee of £850,000. In addition to the initial payment a fee of £450,000 is also payable.

“This fee incorporates an amount for the player signing a first professional contract, making five first-team appearances and obtaining a senior international cap.”

ETHAN AMPADU: THE FULL FEE BREAKDOWN

Chelsea pay Exeter an initial net fee of £850,000.

They also pay £450,000 for the player signing a first professional contract, making five first-team appearances and obtaining a senior international cap.

Exeter will receive further sums of £250,000 when Ampadu reaches 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 first team appearances (substitute or starting) for Chelsea.

Exeter will also get a 20 per cent sell-on fee should Ampadu leave Stamford Bridge.

The post Chelsea Ordered To Pay £2.5m To Exeter City For Ethan Ampadu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

