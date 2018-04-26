Chelsea resist offers for Morata, Bakayoko — Nigeria Today

Chelsea resist offers for Morata, Bakayoko

Chelsea will not sell Alvaro Morata or Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer unless either player asks for a transfer, according to The Telegraph.

Both players have endured difficult opening seasons at Stamford Bridge, leading to speculation that the duo could be set for a swift departure.

But Chelsea have learned from selling Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah too quickly, and are determined to remain patient with the striker and midfielder.

