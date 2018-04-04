​Conte unhappy with Chelsea record signing Morata - Tribal Football — Nigeria Today

Conte unhappy with Chelsea record signing Morata – Tribal Football
Conte unhappy with Chelsea record signing Morata
Chelsea's board and staff are very worried about the fact that manager Antonio Conte is not happy with the club's record signing Alvaro Morata. The Spanish striker joined from Real Madrid in the summer as a replacement for Diego Costa, who eventually …
