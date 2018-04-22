Chelsea Star Fran Kirby Named PFA Women’s Player Of The Year — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Star Fran Kirby Named PFA Women’s Player Of The Year

Chelsea Ladies forward Fran Kirby has won the women’s Player of the Year award.

Fran Kirby, who played in Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-final on Sunday, won the women’s player of the year award, while Bristol City’s Lauren Hemp was named young player of the year

Kirby,24, has been an inspiration for the swashbuckling Blues this year, and has netted 22 goals in all competitions so far this term to help the west Londoners run amok.

Kirby was one of five players from unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea to be shortlisted for the award, with Millie Bright, Ji So-yun, Maren Mjelde and Ramona Bachmann joining her and Manchester City’s Jill Scott.

“It’s pretty special for me,” the former Reading striker said at Sunday night’s ceremony at the Grosvenor House in central London.

“It’s very humbling because it’s voted for by the people I play against week in, week out, so I’m absolutely delighted to win.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has voted for me and to my team-mates who helped me get here.”

She continued: “In every game that I play in, I try to do something that I’ll remember after the game.

“It’s been such a whirlwind of a season and, having come off an injury last season, the highlight has been being able to play week in, week out without getting any injuries.”

The post Chelsea Star Fran Kirby Named PFA Women’s Player Of The Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

