Chelsea Youngster Holds Secret Talks With NFF, — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Youngster Holds Secret Talks With NFF,

A young Chelsea player is said to have held ‘secret talks’ with the Nigerian Football Federation over the possibility of changing his national alliance. All Nigeria Soccer claim that an unnamed British-born Chelsea player could feature for Nigeria in the near future. The player was said to hold talks at the team’s hotel in London […]

The post Chelsea Youngster Holds Secret Talks With NFF, appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

